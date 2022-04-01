Bruce Willis' daughter found it "surreal" sharing his aphasia diagnosis with the world.

The 'Die Hard' actor's family revealed on Wednesday (30.03.22) that he was retiring from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia - a degenerative condition affecting communication and comprehension - and his daughter Scout has been left "humbled" by the overwhelming response to the sad news.

She wrote on Instagram: "Papa [heart emoji] Yesterday was so surreal, sharing something so personal. I didn't know how it would be received, there is always an unknown when sharing out so vulnerably into the world.

"I'd hoped for some love and compassion, I truly NEVER could have anticipated the depth and breadth of the love we received as a family yesterday.

"It kept hitting me yesterday how much love, energy, and prayers were now being sent to my daddio and just humbling me in a way that's brings tears as I write this. I am so grateful for your love, I'm so grateful to hear about what my papa means to you"

Scout - whose mother is Demi Moore - went on to thank people for their messages of support.

She wrote: "Thank you so much to everyone who reached out to me yesterday, i love and I appreciate you with all my heart, it's gonna take me a whole to respond to your messages!"

The 30-year-old star had previously admitted she was "blown away" by the volume of messages she'd received.

She posted on her Instagram Story: "The exquisite outpouring of love that I am experiencing right now is just blowing me away.

“Thank you all for showing up with so much tenderness and stunning love for my daddio and my whole family.”

Among those who have offered support to Bruce and his family is his 'Expendables' co-star Sylvester Stallone.

Sharing a slideshow of photos of himself and Bruce over the years, Sylvester wrote: "We go back a long way , praying for the best for you and your wonderful family …"

Director M. Night Shyamalan, who directed the 67-year-old star in both 'The Sixth Sense' and 'Glass' paid tribute to his "big brother".

The 51-year-old filmmaker wrote: "All my love and respect to my big brother Bruce Willis. I know his wonderful family is surrounding him with support and strength. He will always be that hero on that poster on my wall as kid."