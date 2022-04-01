Kellan Lutz is "surprised" he never dated Nikki Reed.

The 37-year-old actor - who has 12-month-old Ashtyn with pregnant wife Brittany - starred opposite the actress in the 'Twilight' saga and although they had a strong connection with one another, their friendship never turned romantic but it seems he is unsure why it didn't.

Appearing on 'The Twilight Effect' podcast, he said: "Nikki was awesome.

"I really like fell in love with her as a human being in 'Breaking Dawn' because we just had so much time to talk.

"[She's] a "really, really special person who has such a kind heart.

"I felt so connected to her.

"I'm actually kind of surprised her and I didn't date throughout all this."

Kellan also confessed to having a crush on Ashley Greene when they first met, but things never got beyond friendship with them.

He said: "I remember she quickly became like one of the guys. Beautiful, but also just so easy to get along with my group of friends."

As for Ashley, she admitted she had "such a crush" on co-star Jackson Rathbone, who played her on-screen husband in the film series.

Meanwhile, Kellan announced in February that his wife is pregnant again.

Alongside a video revealing the news, the 'Expendables 3' actor wrote on Instagram: "2 under 2 in 2022 God is Good! Babies are the Best! Love you forever and always @brittanylynnlutz. (sic)"

Kellan and Brittany suffered a miscarriage in 2020.

But seven months later, the loved-up couple - who tied the knot in 2017 - announced they were expecting a child.

In February 2021, Brittany wrote online: "The day she came into the world it was snowing, raining, and freezing, but that night she was born and we woke up to sun, clear skies, and winter melting away.

"It was so symbolic considering this time last year was literally winter for our souls only to be met one year later with the brightest sunshine. She ushered in a new season for us and we love her beyond comprehension."