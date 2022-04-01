Shawn Mendes believes meditation has "truly" changed his life.

The 23-year-old singer admitted his battle with anxiety used to "completely control" his actions but he credits practicing mindfulness with helping him to stay calm and overcome his struggles.

He said: “I think the thing that I, that I don’t touch on enough is how extreme my anxiety was at one point in my life and my anxiety was completely controlling my life.

"Truly the one thing that changed my life and changed the trajectory of my life was meditation.”

The 'When Your Gone' singer acknowledged medication can seem "scary" or "ominous" but insisted "it's not that complex".

He added in an interview on Sirius XM's 'The Morning Mash Up': “It’s, it’s actually really simple….. And so that’s a big one for me and I’ll, and I’ll keep saying it forever because I, I feel like I owe meditation so much."

In November, Shawn split from Camila Cabello after two years of dating and he admitted he is trying not to be "too hard on [himself] about the feelings" and has given himself "grace".

The break-up meant the 'Stitches' singer had to learn to "trust" his family and friends again when he needed support.

He said: “I think a big one for me was realising that there’s so many people in my life that I can rely on.

"I don’t just have to put all of my, you know, hardship onto one person.

"Instead of like, just calling one person I had now six people I could call and like balancing out that.”

Last month, Shawn admitted he "hates being alone" after splitting from the 'Havana' hitmaker.

Speaking in a video posted to Instagram, he said: "When you're breaking up with someone and you think it's the right thing, you don't realise all the s*** that comes after . I think that’s the reality that kind of hit me. It’s like, ‘Oh, I’m on my own. Now I feel like finally, like, I’m actually on my own, and I hate that. That’s my reality, you know? Which is like, ‘Who do I call when I’m, like, in a panic attack? Who do I call when I’m like, f****** on the edge?."