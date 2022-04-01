Paulina Porizkova has praised Aaron Sorkin for helping her to "heal".

The 56-year-old model split from the 'West Wing' creator last summer after over a year of dating but they have remained friends and she will always be grateful for their time together because it helped her to "regain a sense of [herself] as a woman".

She told 'PEOPLE (The TV Show!)': "He helped heal me. He's a wonderful, wonderful man who I am still friends with. He was instrumental in me sort of regaining a sense of myself as a woman, so he was the one man — I love him for this... I asked him one day, 'Am I intimidating?' and he said, 'Hell yeah. Because you're beautiful, you're smart, and you're tall.'

"It was really helpful at the time in my life where I was otherwise feeling kind of c**p about myself. He made me feel rather wonderful about myself."

Paulina insisted there are no "hard feelings" between her and Aaron, 60, but ultimately, they were just too different to make a relationship work.

She added: "We're just two different feathers, and that's why it couldn't last.

"There's no bitterness. There were no betrayals. There were zero hard feelings. I don't feel like that about everybody."

The 'Nightcap' actress is still looking for love and candidly admitted that dating life is "c***" at the moment.

She added: "I keep saying, look, when you're in your 50s, my dating pool is a puddle — a muddy puddle."

Paulina's comments echo those she made when she first split from the 'Trial of the Chicago 7' director last summer.

She wrote on Instagram at the time:"I’m so grateful for his presence in my life. He helped heal me and reclaim myself. There truly may be no better man, no man who’s more genuinely “good”. He’s brilliant and witty and funny and sexy.

"But it doesn’t matter how much we may wish we were birds of a feather - we’re still a duck and a goose...

"As unfiltered as I usually am, this involves someone else’s privacy- so this is all I’ll ever say on the subject. (sic)"

Paulina was previously married to the late Cars frontman, Ric Ocasek, with whom she had Jonathan, 28, and Oliver, 24.