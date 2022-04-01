Rita Ora says it takes her "two or three days" to recover from a hangover

The 31-year-old pop star admits that it was a struggle to keep up with her younger self as her hangovers have been getting worse with age after becoming worse for wear at the Hollywood ceremony.

Whilst attending a press tour for the new series of 'The Voice Australia', Rita said: "I have to say in your 30s it takes a good two or three days now to get over a hangover.

"I had such a good night.

"I don't really remember that much [from the Oscars] as I had the next day off so I definitely let off steam. I had a good time."

The ‘Let Me Love You’ hitmaker, who attended the Vanity Fair Oscar party on Sunday (27.03.22) with boyfriend and film director Taika Waititi, revealed that she missed Will Smith striking Chris Rock due to an unfortunately-timed toilet break.

Ora said: "I suddenly had to go to the bathroom at that point, which I'm very annoyed about!"

Upon her return, after looking at the faces of other guests, she added: "I was like, ‘What is going on? What's happening?'"

But the ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ actress quickly recovered from the initial shock and decided to carry on partying hard instead.

Rita explained: "I was drinking and dancing. And all I knew was I woke up and I thought, ‘Whoa, what happened?’"