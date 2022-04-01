Jane Seymour enjoys “trying to make a difference” with her charity work.

The ‘Live and Let Die’ star taught herself how to use the computer better to continue fundraising virtually for people “having real problems” during the COVID-19 pandemic for 22 different charities, including her own Open Hearts Foundation.

The 71-year-old actress told the US edition of Closer magazine: “My life is all about family, very close friends and trying to make a difference.

“I wanted to raise money for the women and children who were having real problems because of COVID. There were food storages and battered women who had nowhere to go.”

Jane continued: “People would pay money towards the charity to be invited to a private Zoom. I was literally all over my world from my living room.”

The ‘Harry Wild’ star believes she is still having success in her career because “everything still moves” as she avoids having cosmetic procedures.

Jane said: “I think the reason I’m still working all the time is because underneath my bangs, everything moves.”

The former ‘Dr Quinn, Medicine Woman’ star - who has been married to Michael Attenborough, Geoffrey Planer, David Flynn and James Keach - isn’t interested in getting wed for a fifth time because she has a “different relationship” with her “supportive” partner, David Green.

Jane - who has four adult children, actress Katherine Flynn, 40, director Sean Flynn, 36 and 26-year-old twins Kristopher and John Keach - said: “I think when you get older, you bring a lot of baggage. You bring an entire life, whatever your health concerns are, career, children, and grandchildren. So it’s a different relationship you are looking for. David is very supportive, but he does his thing and I do mine. I am quite adept at running my life and my business. I actually quite enjoy it.”