Chris Pine loves taking ballet lessons.

The ‘Star Trek’ star regrets not starting the dance classes “years ago” and described it as an "incredible" form of exercise.

The 41-year-old actor told PEOPLE magazine: “I love it. I wish I’d done it years ago. It’s an incredible workout. I just find it so beautiful because you have to be so strong and kind of masculine, so to speak, but also very gentle and feminine with your arms and your hands. It’s just a very difficult art form.”

Chris got the idea from watching a ballet dancer perform alongside the musician Hozier at a gig.

He said: “One, it’s artistic, but a lot of vanity. I had watched this video of this great Russian dancer dancing to Hozier in this church. I was like, ‘Who is this guy?’ I was like, ‘I want to look like that.’ He’s a ballet dancer. And I was like, ‘I should take ballet.'"

On Wednesday (30.03.22), ‘The Contractor’ star revealed that he know only knows who Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson are because he “just got an iPhone,” and is already missing not having a smartphone - which he brands as a “crack machine”.

Chris said that he could "tell you everything about Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian", but ‘couldn’t tell you a f****** thing about literature”, lamenting that he read up to 15 books a month before getting the phone.

He said: "I had a flip phone for four years or three years and then I just got an iPhone because I felt pummelled by how difficult being analog [was]. It was very difficult, but having just gotten this crack machine, it’s really bad.

"These things are really, really, really bad. I may immediately go back to a flip phone. I don’t know if I can handle it. I don’t know if my soul can handle it."