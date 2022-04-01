Leah McSweeney is "ready" to return to the 'Real Housewives of New York.'

The 39-year-old fashion designer - who founded the women's streetwear line Married to the Mob in back 2004 - began appearing on the hit reality show in 2020 but took a break after a "rough" season but would go back if asked.

She said: "I'm in a place where if they ask me back, I'm going to go back. Were there moments where I was like, 'I don't really wanna go back?' Of course. There were a few times I thought that, because last season was rough. But I've had so much time to process everything."

The businesswoman - who has daughter Kier Marie, 15, with ex boyfriend and millionaire fashion mogul Rob Cristofaro starred on the Bravo series alongside Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan and Eboni K. Williams - went on to explain that she has now had time to "process" her sudden rise to fame and has enjoyed her break but wants to start shooting again.

She told E! News: " But I've had so much time to process everything. You have to understand, I went from having anonymity and a private life to being on national television in this juggernaut of pop culture, this TV show that so many people watch to then living in a pandemic and having to process it all at the same time. It's been nice to have this time off. It really has. But I'm ready. If they want me back I'm here."

Her comments come just days after executive producer and TV show host Andy Cohen announced that the show was at a "crossroads" as it approached its 14th season and the team are now looking to recruit a more "diverse" cast.

He said: "You know that we're at a crossroads for RHONY. We've spent a lot of time figuring out where to go. And the plan that we've come up with, I think, is a real gift to the fans. There are thousands of stories to tell here. This is the most multicultural, diverse, and energetic and exciting city in America: We are searching for a multicultural group of friends who really best reflect the most exciting city in the country. We're looking for a group of women who are real friends, and who are of diverse backgrounds, races and religions."