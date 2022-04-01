Dua Lipa will present an award at the Grammys.

The 26-year-old pop star - who last year took home the coveted gong for Best Pop Vocal Album for her sophomore LP 'Future Nostalgia - will take to the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday (03.04.22) to present an award at the annual ceremony, along with fellow musicians Megan Thee Stallion and Joni Mitchell as well as 'House of Gucci' star Jared Leto in what The Recording Academy has called a "diverse roster of artists."

The Academy wrote on Instagram: "#GRAMMYs got the sweetest pie. #DuaLipa and #MeganTheeStallion will be returning to the GRAMMY stage, this time as presenters Tune in to Music’s Biggest Night this Sunday on @CBStv."

The 'Sweetest Pie' hitmakers will be joined by fellow stars Lenny Kravitz and 'Pose' actors Billy Porter and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez.

Country musician Keith Urban, as well as past Grammy nominee and 'Sk8er' Boi' hitmaker Avril Lavigne will also be on hand to give out the prestigious awards, along with '8 Mile' star actor Anthony Mackie.

The Grammys will be hosted by 'Daily Show star Trevor Noah and will feature performance from the likes of Lady Gaga - who is nominated for five awards - as well as H.E.R., Chris Stapleton, Nas, , BTS, Billie Eilish, Brothers Osborne, Olivia Rodrigo and leading nominee Jon Batiste who is up for eight awards.

Viewers around the world will be able to tune into music's biggest night as the event is being streamed internationally in an "unprecedented" broadcast.

The Recording Academy said: "Music fans will be given unprecedented digital access to GRAMMY Awards content with GRAMMY Live, which will stream internationally on live.GRAMMY.com and on Twitter @RecordingAcad. GRAMMY Live features exclusive red carpet interviews, fashion and thank you cams, pre-show interviews, and highlights from the 64th GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony and Music's Biggest Night. GRAMMY Live will stream on Sunday, April 3, from 6:30-8 p.m. ET/3:30-5 p.m. PT"

