Kim Kardashian is shutting down KKW Fragrance.

The 41-year-old reality star founded the perfume business back in 2017 but took to Instagram on Friday (01.04.22) to reveal that she will be temporarily closing down the online store at the beginning of next month order to work on a "rebrand."

She wrote on Instagram: "On May 1st at midnight, @kkwfagrance will be shutting down the website so that we can relaunch fragrance in the future under a brand new name—and under a new web store where you can purchase from all beauty categories under one site."

The former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star was married to rapper Kanye West from 2014 until 2021 and used to go by the name Kim Kardashian West prior to the divorce, with news of the rebranding coming just weeks after she was declared legally single.

Kim - who has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two with her ex-husband - went on to explain that she "puts her heart and soul" into "every bottle" of perfume made and teased fans that it "won't be long" until she reveals more as she thanked her 282 million followers for their "loyalty."

She wrote: "Fragrance as many of you know is deeply personal for me. I put my heart and soul into every bottle, and I'm so incredibly proud of every KKW Fragrance product and collaboration that we have launched since

Crystal Gardenia in 2017. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your loyalty and love these last few years. I

cannot wait to introduce you to the next chapter of my fragrance journey-I promise I won't be gone for too long. In the meantime, enjoy 40% off sitewide until supplies last.With Love Always, Kim"