Emma Heming is "trying to keep it together" following Bruce Willis' aphasia diagnosis.

The 67 year-old actor - who has been married to Emma,43, since 2009 and has daughters Evelyn, seven and Mabel, nine, with her - announced he is retiring due to the degenerative brain condition, which affects communication and comprehension and his wife is reportedly finding the situation "hard" with two young girls.

The source said: "The diagnosis has been hard for Emma. It's not easy seeing a spouse decline. Their girls are still so young too and Emma has to keep it together for them."

The insider went on to explain that Bruce - who is also father to Rumer, 33, Scout, 30 and Tallulah, 28, with ex-wife Demi Moore - will soon be seeing the "best" doctors but while Emma expected his health to decline first because of the age gap, she is still "shocked."

The source told PEOPLE: "Emma Is working with several professionals to help her husband and has arranged for him to see the best doctors. He has an assistant at home to make sure that he is safe, but Emma takes care of him too. Because Bruce is older than Emma, they knew that his health might decline sooner than hers. Still, his diagnosis has been shocking for her."

The comments come just days after the 'Die Hard' actor's family issued a statement on Wednesday (30.03.22) announcing the star's retirement.

They said: "As a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities.

"As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.

"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that."