Shawn Mendes' new song was inspired by his split from Camila Cabello.

The 23-year-old popstar was in a relationship with the 'Havana' hitmaker, 25, for over two years until November 2021 and admitted that the writing process 'When You're Gone' allowed him to "process" being alone again.

He said: "I think, in a lot of ways, it was just me kind of processing what it feels like to be on my own again, and processing what it feels like to learn how to cope and be there for myself.

The original song was really a sad ballad and it ended up turning into an upbeat tempo kind of song, so it's interesting... I think if you can surround a song in a sonic soundscape that makes people excited, it allows people to listen more."

The Stitches hitmaker went on to explain that "sharing vulnerable lyrics" has always been "important" to him in his songwriting as it helps people connect.

He told ETOnline: "Sharing music and sharing vulnerable lyrics has always been important to me, because potentially there's someone who's going through the exact same thing. I think that it's kind of creating a world where somebody can feel related to and less alone."

The popstars initially announced their breakup to fans towards the end of 2021, claiming that while their romantic relationship was over, their love for each other was "stronger than ever."

In a joint statement, they said: "Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn.”