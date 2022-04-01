H.E.R keeps her Oscar on the dining room table.

The 24-year-old R B singer won the Academy Award for Best Original Song for the song 'Fight For You' from crime drama film 'Judas and the Black Messiah' at the 2021 ceremony and revealed that friends are often surprised to see the statuette sitting as the centrepiece of the table.

She said: "My Oscar, as of now, is in the middle of my dining table, kind of like a centerpiece. People are like, 'Is that — is that the Oscar?' I don't have a full build-out yet. I'm working on that!"

The 'Best Part' hitmaker - who also won five Grammys back in 2021 and the same amount of Soul Music Awards three years earlier - revealed that her other accolades are better organised in another room.

She told PEOPLE: "But I do have a little shelf situation in my living room with the Grammys and the Soul Trains and all those awards."

H.E.R - whose real name is Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson - is nominated for a further eight Grammys at the upcoming ceremony and admitted that she is "blessed" to have a career doing "what she loves."

She said: "I'm blessed to be able to do what I love. Everybody sees what's been happening just in the past three, four years in my career, but there's been so many years of working. So yeah, it's really special."

When it comes to her Grammy-nominated album - which is up against the likes of megahit 'Sour' by Olivia Rodrigo - the 'Slide' singer explained that it is her first "full length" album and can be "sensitive about" about sharing her music with the world.

She said: "I worked on that album for so long. It's my first technical, full body of work, and from the creation of it to seeing it come to life on tour has been exciting. Of course, anytime I put my heart out there, it feels scary, because I'm an artist and I'm sensitive. But it's been really cool to be recognised for it."