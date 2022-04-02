Kanye West has told his ex-wife Kim Kardashian that he is "going away to get help."

The 44-year-old rapper - who was married to the reality star, 41, from 2014 until 2021 and has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm,with her - caused controversy earlier this year with a stream of Instagram posts harassing Kim and her new partner Pete Davidson, 28, but will now reportedly step away from the limelight "for the sake of their kids,"

A source told The New York Post's Page Six column: " Kanye told Kim that he’s going away to get help. For the sake of the kids, Kanye has told Kim he’s not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better"

However, it is reportedly "unclear" whether the 'Stronger' hitmaker will go into a treatment facility or will simply stay at home out of the spotlight.

A representative for the 'DONDA' rapper - who legally changed his name to Ye towards the end of 2021 - insisted that he is currently just focussing on having a "healthy co-parenting relationship" with Kim.

The rep said: "At this time, Ye is committed to a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kim and is and focused on raising their beautiful children."

The news comes just a month after Kanye released a music video which appeared to show him decapitating and burying 'Saturday Night Live' star Pete and before that had implied that Kim had stopped "allowing" him to see their children after the divorce.

She responded: "Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school."