Will Smith will still face disciplinary proceedings from The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The 53-year-old actor confirmed on Friday (01.04.22) he was voluntarily leaving the organisation following his "inexcusable" behaviour at the Oscars last weekend - which saw him hit Chris Rock in the face after objecting to a joke made by the comic about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith - and though the Academy confirmed they have "received and accepted" his resignation, they are still continuing with their investigation into his conduct.

David Rubin, President of the Academy, said in a statement: "We have received and accepted Mr. Will Smith's immediate resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

"We will continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy's Standards of Conduct, in advance of our next scheduled board meeting on April 18."

Will - who also won the Best Actor award for his performance in 'King Richard' - pledged to "fully accept any and all consequences" of his actions when he announced his resignation from the Academy.

He said: "I have directly responded to the Academy’s disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home."

The 'Bad Boys' star - whose wife Jada, 50, suffers from hair-loss condition alopecia - claimed his conduct had left him "heartbroken".

His statement continued: "I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film.

"So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate. Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason.”