Mia Goth has given birth to her first child.

The 28-year-old actress and her on/off partner Shia LaBeouf were seen taking a walk in Pasadena, California, while pushing their baby in a stroller on Friday (01.04.22).

In pictures obtained by the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column, Mia wore a Nike sweatshirt and sunglasses as she pushed the tot, while Shia walked beside her in shorts and t-shirt and carried a drink.

The 'Suspiria' actress had sparked speculation she'd given birth the previous day when she was spotted getting mail and no longer looked pregnant.

The couple have yet to comment on the happy news, so no details about their baby - including its sex, date of birth or name - are currently available.

Rumours the pair were expecting a baby were first sparked in November when they were spotted at a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant and Mia's growing baby bump was clearly visible beneath her green vest top.

It was said at the time Mia appeared to be "about 4/5 months along" in her pregnancy and she and the 'Honey Boy' actor were at the family-friendly eatery alone, playing arcade games together.

Shia and Mia got married in Las Vegas in 2016, but both filed for divorce in 2018.

The 35-year-old actor's representative said at the time: "Shia and Mia have filed for divorce. The separation is amicable and all details pertaining to the divorce proceedings will remain private."

However, late in 2020, they appeared to have reconciled and have recently been wearing their wedding rings again, so it is unclear if they ever finalised their divorce.

Meanwhile, Shia is also facing allegations from his ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs, who accused the 'Nymphomaniac' star of sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress during the course of their brief relationship in 2019.

Twigs brought a lawsuit against Shia, in which she also claimed he physically, emotionally and mentally abused her many times in a relationship that lasted less than a year, and alleged Shia gave her a sexually transmitted disease (STD).

Shia has since responded to the allegations, and admitted he has been “abusive to myself and everyone around me for years”.

He said in a statement: “I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behaviour made them feel. I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalisations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

However, the ‘Transformers’ actor insisted that “many of these allegations are not true”, but also said he owed the women “the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those things I have done”.