Kimberley Walsh is resigned to not getting any time to herself.

The former Girls Aloud singer – who has Bobby, seven, Cole, five, and nine-month-old Nate with husband Justin Scott – “tries” to get some alone time but is always ready for one of her children to come and join her and she’s accepting of the fact that is part of the stage of life she’s in now.

She said: “I don’t really get that much time to myself. I try.

"Sometimes, I’m like, ‘I just want to go and have a bath on my own.’ Sure enough, one of them wil break in and get in the bath with me. But that’s just life with young kids and I really wouldn’t change it.

"I don’t think there will be that many years of them wanting to get in the bath with me.

“Sometimes I do lock the door, put some music on and maybe even have a glass of wine.

“It’s good to have that time to myself, but I think you also know when you’re at that point in your life when it’s just not really about you and that’s fine. It will come back around.”

The 40-year-old star may not get much time alone, but she and Justin to get to enjoy one another’s company in the evenings because the kids go to bed early – but Kimberley knows that won’t last forever either.

She told heat magazine: “We like to watch things on TV together – ‘Trigger Point’, ‘Ozark’, ‘Snowpiercer’… It’s quite nice to escape for an hour or two.

"The thing is, the kids are still young enough that we do get the evening to ourself. We won’t have that soon.”

On the rare occasions the couple get to go out together, they have learned it isn’t “worth” drinking very much because of the inevitable early morning that follows.

Kimberley said: “It’s hard. You know there’s a limit to how much it’s worth drinking because, whatever happens, one of the kids will be up early.

“Justin’s not an early riser, so inevitably they’ll give up on daddy and it’s me who’s going to be roused first.

“But then, he’s good for when they wake at night.”