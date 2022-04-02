Rylan Clark is the all-new voice for Alexa for one day only.

Amazon has announced that the former 'X Factor' star, who is a self-confessed superfan of the Alexa gadget and has admitted to owning more than 30 of the devices, will be heard in place of the usual Alexa voice on Friday (01.04.22).

Customers can use a number of phrases to introduce the familiar Essex twang of the BBC Radio 2 presenter including 'Alexa, who is Rylan?', 'Alexa, is Rylan your new voice?' and 'Alexa, ask Rylan for some words of wisdom.'

Alexa users will experience a unique response from Rylan that will brighten their day after the star confessed that it was his dream for his voice to be featured on the device.

Fans of the presenter will also hear the dulcet tones of the presenter with phrases such as 'Alexa, good morning' and 'Alexa, I love Rylan'.

Rylan, 33, said: "All my friends and family know how much I love using Alexa everyday – whether it's for cooking, controlling my smart home or calling my mum.

"It's absolutely hilarious that I'm going to be hearing myself through Alexa – hopefully everyone else enjoys hearing me via their Alexa devices as much as I do!"

Meanwhile, Rylan recently revealed that he has got a new tattoo dedicated to the Spice Girls.

The star is a huge fan of the iconic girl group which featured Mel B, Melanie C, Emma Bunton, Geri Horner and Victoria Beckham – and decided to get the phrase 'girl power' inked on his leg.

Rylan said on BBC Radio 2: "This week I had a tattoo done. I have had a tattoo on my leg – 'girl power'. It’s real. It’s for the Spice Girls."