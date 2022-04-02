WhatsApp latest update has rolled out 37 new emojis.

The multi-platform messaging app, that’s just received its most recent update on the iPhone iOS 15.4, has included an array of emojis ranging from a pregnant man to a melting face.

Android 12L users are soon to follow suit as the Unicode Consortium that’s made Unicode 14 has been made available on the latest smart phones.

The new emojis can be found on the 2.22.8.8 version of WhatsApp and, according to WABetaInfo, they have already started public testing.

Users can now expect to be given the option to change the skin tone in majority of its emojis.

WABetaInfo said: "These emojis are available for all beta testers that install the latest update of WhatsApp beta for Android, and the recipient needs to install the same update in order to view them.”

In the past not all Beta versions have made it to the final cut, but users can rest assure that this one will.

It is unclear as to when the full release will take place but WA Beta are hoping soon.

Alongside emojis, WhatsApp users can also look forward to a new voice note player.

The new feature will let users multitask as they will be allowed to listen to voice notes as well as read messages simultaneously, unlike before where you had to stay on the same chat otherwise the clip would stop playing the audio.

According to the Meta-owned messaging app, users send an average of 7 billion voice messages every day and have become more popular as they allow users to “have more expressive conversations” as “showing emotion or excitement through voice is more natural than text.”