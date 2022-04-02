Taron Egerton has withdrawn from his West End show due to "personal reasons".

The 32-year-old actor - who recently tested positive for COVID-19 - has been replaced in the play 'Cock' by Joel Harper-Jackson.

A statement on the production's official Twitter page explained: "Joel Harper-Jackson will take over the role of M in Mike Bartlett's razor sharp, hilarious play Cock until the end of the run.

"The part was originally played in this production by Taron Egerton, who has had to withdraw from the production due to personal reasons. (sic)"

Joel replaced Taron in the production in London after he tested positive for COVID in March.

And director Marianne Elliott has hailed Joel as a "brilliant and gifted actor".

Marianne added: "Audiences have been standing and cheering and so am I."

Taron's COVID diagnosis was originally announced by the show's producers.

They said in a statement: "Taron Egerton has unfortunately tested positive for COVID.

"In accordance with the production’s health and safety protocols, he will now isolate and we expect Taron to return to the show next week."

Prior to that, Joel took Taron's place after the 'Rocketman' star fainted.

Taron subsequently wrote on Instagram: "As some of you may have heard, I passed out during the first performance of COCK last night.

"I am completely fine. Slightly sore neck and a bruised ego, but I'm fine.

"I've decided to put a positive spin on it and I would appreciate it if anyone who was in the theatre last night just said that I gave such a committed, electrifying performance that my body couldn't handle it and check out.

"That being said, apparently you're meant to actually do the full show and not just three quarters of it. (sic)"