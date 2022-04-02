Chris Rock has been inundated with big-money offers since the Oscars.

The 57-year-old comedian was struck by Will Smith during last weekend's Academy Awards - but the controversial moment actually seems set to boost his bank balance.

A source explained: "Chris has handled the situation with Will with such grace and poise - and it is paying dividends. Hollywood just can’t get enough of him and while people are turning away from Will in droves, they’re queuing up to see Chris."

The dramatic incident at the Oscars has boosted ticket sales for his stand-up tour, and two of the biggest names in television are also eager to secure the first sit-down interview with Chris.

The insider told The Sun newspaper: "His comedy tour is now sold out for months in advance and he has added more dates on thanks to the increase in demand.

"Chris has chosen to hold his tongue for now and it’s not surprising, as there are big money negotiations going on behind the scenes for his first chat.

"Oprah [Winfrey] and Ellen [DeGeneres] have both shown interest in securing the first sit-down interview with Chris about the slap and the aftermath."

Despite this, Chris is determined to take his time before committing himself to anything.

The source said: "Chris is in no rush and wants to make sure he is in the right place before he agrees to anything."

Meanwhile, Will recently resigned from the Oscars Academy after smacking Chris.

The 53-year-old actor acknowledged his actions were "shocking, painful, and inexcusable".

He added: "The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home.

"I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken."