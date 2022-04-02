Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have a "really honest relationship".

The 23-year-old pop star and Camila, 25, announced their break-up in November, but they've subsequently remained good friends and Shawn even gave his ex-girlfriend a preview of his new single, 'When You're Gone', months before its release.

He told 'Daily Pop': "Camila heard this song months ago, so we have a really honest relationship. I would never really put a song out about her before she would hear it."

Shawn and Camila both accept that heartbreak is a big inspiration for musicians.

And the former Fifth Harmony star is supportive of Shawn being open and honest with his fans through his music.

He said: "She knows me and I know her, and ultimately, we both are writers and we both know what it is to make music and what the bigger picture of making art is. We're supportive of that, always."

Shawn also explained that he's been forced to learn "how to cope" without the brunette beauty by his side.

He shared: "You've got to give yourself a lot of grace to kind of be a little bit of a mess, and that's okay. And then, you have to look around at the people who are there and not the people who aren't."

In March, Camila revealed she's focused on "friendships" after splitting from Shawn.

The 'Havana' hitmaker suggested she's not looking for another romance for the time being.

Camila explained: "This is my first time being single in my 20s.

"That’s not even what I’m looking forward to right now, I think right now it’s about girlfriends … I feel like my focus is on my friendships right now and just growing as a person."