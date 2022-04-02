Bridget Moynahan would love star in the second season of 'And Just Like That...'.

The 50-year-old actress has already starred in one episode of the 'Sex and the City' revival series, and she'd love to reprise the role in season two.

Bridget - who played the part of Natasha Naginsky in 'Sex and the City' and 'And Just Like That...' - told 'Entertainment Tonight': "It was so fun coming back.

"I think we should make a push to [executive producer] Michael Patrick King to bring [Natasha] back. Let's start a campaign, everybody."

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis also reprised their characters for the revival series.

And Cynthia previously hit back at criticism of the show, describing the reaction from some fans and critics as "bizarre".

The 55-year-old actress reprised the role of Miranda Hobbes, and she was bemused by some of the criticism of her character's evolution.

Cynthia - who joined the hit show in 1998 and also starred in two 'Sex and the City' movies - said: "I think that’s a bizarre reaction.

"First of all, I think Miranda is brave, and I think Miranda is charging forward. She doesn’t know where she’s going exactly, but she knows she has to go somewhere. And I think that’s always been true of Miranda, right?"

Cynthia argued that her on-screen character has always been a "bull in a china shop".

She said: "Miranda’s very smart, and she’s very tenacious, but the idea that she’s levelheaded - she’s never been levelheaded! She’s a loose cannon, a very opinionated loose cannon. She’s always been a bull in a china shop and losing her temper and blowing things up then having to backtrack when she calms down."