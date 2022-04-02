Nicki Minaj is set to star in the first 'Carpool Karaoke' in two years.

The 39-year-old rapper will join James Corden - the host of 'The Late Late Show' - on April 6, after the easing of social distancing rules allowed the TV star to revive the popular segment.

In a clip shared on Twitter from the upcoming episode, James tells the 'Anaconda' hitmaker: "Thank you so much for helping me get to work. I really, really appreciate it."

The video clip sees James and Nicki perform some of her best known hits, while there's also a brief look forward to Camila Cabello's appearance on April 18.

James launched 'Carpool Karaoke' on 'The Late Late Show' in 2015 and he's performed alongside some of the biggest names in the music industry over the years, including Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Adele, Sir Paul McCartney, Cardi B, Britney Spears, and Lady Gaga.

However, the segment actually started out as a sketch for Comic Relief with George Michael in 2011.

James, 43, helped to raise money for the charity by starring in the sketch alongside the late pop star, and he subsequently thanked George - who died on Christmas Day in 2016 - for inspiring the idea.

He said: "We had come up with this idea to have me and George Michael sitting in a car, and it was the first time I had ever sung in a car with anybody. It’s become quite a big part of my life now and he really inspired it."

James later took the idea to Mariah Carey and she was happy to commit to the first-ever 'Carpool Karaoke' on 'The Late Late Show'.

James recalled: "Her words were, ‘if it’s good enough for George, it’s good enough for me.'"