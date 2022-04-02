Lady Gaga plans to honour Tony Bennett with a five-minute medley at the Grammys.

The 36-year-old pop star is planning to pay tribute to the 95-year-old crooner at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday (03.04.22).

A source explained to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Gaga’s performance is going to be the biggest moment of the night and it will pay tribute to the brilliance of Tony."

The duo are nominated for five awards for their jazz album 'Love For Sale'. But Tony won't be able to attend the ceremony in person due to his health issues.

The source added: "On stage she will sing 'Love For Sale', the title track from their last album, which came out last year.

"She will also perform 'Do I Love You', a song they previously did together.

"When she is singing, photographs of Tony will be beamed up on to the screen behind the stage."

The medley will be a "really emotional" experience for the chart-topping pop star, who also worked with Tony on their 2014 album 'Cheek To Cheek'.

The insider explained: "Gaga will be there to pick up their gongs if they win, and they’re looking to clear up as they have five nominations for their work together.

"It is going to be really emotional for Gaga and the audience. All in all, her set will last five minutes and there won’t be a dry eye in the house once it is over."

Meanwhile, Danny Bennett, Tony's son and manager, recently confirmed that his dad will be absent from the ceremony.

He told Variety: "Although the producers had invited both Tony and Gaga to perform in Sunday’s Grammys broadcast, it is unfortunate that due to his continuing struggle with Alzheimer’s, he was not able to accept.

"It was decided that it would be fitting for Lady Gaga to perform on her own to represent for both of them."