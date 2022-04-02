Daniel Craig has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 54-year-old actor has been starring in 'Macbeth' on Broadway, but his positive test result has already led to two performances being cancelled.

The production's Twitter account said: "Today's matinee and evening performance of MACBETH are cancelled due to Daniel Craig just testing positive for COVID this afternoon.

"We apologize for the inconvenience this causes ticket holders, but the safety of our audiences, the cast and crew remains our top priority. All tickets for the cancelled performance will be refunded at the original point of purchase. Please check MacbethBroadway.com or @MacbethBway for updated info (sic)"

The play - which also stars Ruth Negga - was originally only due to run for 15 weeks, until July 10.

The production marks Daniel's first performance since he walked away from the role of James Bond.

The actor quit the franchise after appearing in 'No Time to Die', having previously hinted at walking away after starring in 2015's 'Spectre'.

He shared: "I needed a break, I'll freely admit it, I just needed to get my head away from it for a while.

"Once I had, and we started talking about storylines and things we could do and where we could take it, I was like, 'I'm in, let's do one more and try to the finish the story.'"

Despite this, Daniel admitted he'll miss lots of things about starring in the Bond movies.

He said: "I'll miss everything, I think. I'll miss the collaboration. I mean, hopefully I'll keep working and I'll have lots of other lovely jobs, but it's very, very, very rare air. Apart from Marvel movies, there aren't movies that are as big as this."