Minnie Driver felt devastated after being told she was "barren".

The 52-year-old actress was told by a doctor when she 18 that it was unlikely she could conceive, and Minnie was left feeling heartbroken at the time.

She shared: "I was told I couldn’t have children when I was 18. This awful doctor just came into the room and he literally compared my uterus to the u-bend in a toilet and was like, ‘Nothing’s going through there. You won’t be having children'.

"So I believed him and I believed him through my whole life."

Minnie still remembers being told she was "barren", and believes it's a "crazy" description of a women who is unable to have children.

She told 'The Healthy Baby Show' podcast: "What a ridiculous thing to tell them that they are empty, if that’s what barren means, it means dead. A barren landscape, without fertility. It’s crazy."

But in spite of her doctor's comments, Minnie did eventually manage to have her own "miracle" baby when she was least expecting it.

The Hollywood star - who has Henry, 13, with producer Timothy J. Lea - shared: "When I was 37, I woke up on January the 1st with the flu and I was so bummed. I was like, I’ve got the flu. I had just recently broken up with someone who was nice but wasn’t my partner. I didn’t have kids. I didn’t have a job. I don’t know. And then I found out I was pregnant."

Minnie also described motherhood as a "great late stage adventure".

She added: "It’s only us that apply all of our strictures and dogma to what it should look like. And my mother said you should bury the word ‘should’ in the backyard."