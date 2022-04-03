Tom Parker's widow, Kelsey Parker, has raised more than £15,000 since launching a GoFundMe page in memory of her husband on Saturday (02.04.22).

The Wanted star sadly lost his battle with brain cancer on Wednesday (30.03.22), aged 33, and Kesley - who had Aurelia, two, and Bodhi, 18 months, with the 'Glad You Came' hitmaker - has started raising money in his honour for "amazing causes in Tom's name, to help others in need".

Kesley wrote on the page: "We simply couldn't have got through the last two years without the help and support we have received, and if we can offer it back to others, that would be the best way to honour Tom, and make our two children - Aurelia and Bodhi - proud."

She continued: "Our hearts are truly broken.

"Tom was the centre of our world and we can't imagine life without him.

"But one of the biggest sources of comfort over the last two years has been the outpouring of love and support we've all received.

"We can't thank everyone enough for holding Tom, myself, and the children in your thoughts and prayers, for lighting candles and sharing beautiful messages of hope and condolence.

"We want to take everyone's incredible love, support and generosity and turn our grief into something positive and to keep Tom's memory alive forever."

She concluded: "If love alone could have saved Tom, he would have lived forever."

The GoFundMe page going live comes after the late singer's bandmate Max George penned a heartfelt tribute to Tom.

He wrote on Instagram: "Tom, my brother, my boy, my band mate, my best bud. You lit up so many lives all over the world but I can only speak on behalf of mine.

"From the minute I met you, I knew this was gonna be a special chapter in my life. I was right. We did everything together, some amazing things, some outrageous things. Im so proud of what we achieved as band mates and as brothers. (sic)"

Max recalled the night that Tom met his wife Kelsey - who he married in 2018 - and praised him for battling his tumour in such a courageous and dignified manner.

His post continued: "I'm also proud that I was there the night you met Kels. I remember saying to you, 'you like her don't you?'.. to which you replied, 'bro, like you wouldn't believe'. You two really are like peas and carrots.

"Thank you for choosing me as your friend. It was an honour from day one. I'm so grateful I was with you until the very end. The courage and dignity I have witnessed over the last few months surpassed the lion I already knew you were.

"The huge hole now left in my life will forever be there, but I know your spirit will live on through your two beautiful babies, your wonderful wife, our music, your fans and in my heart.

"I'm heartbroken beyond words right now and I cannot even begin to imagine what the future holds without you, but whatever I do going forward, even on my darkest days, I can always smile and say, 'I shared the stage with Tom Parker'.

"I am going to miss you so much. I love you mate. Always. George. (sic)"