Estelle Harris has died.

The 'Seinfeld' and 'Toy Story' actress passed away on Saturday (02.04.22) from natural causes, aged 93.

Estelle's son Glen Harris told Deadline: “It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on this evening at 6:25 p.m.

“Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humour, empathy, and love were practically unrivaled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her.”

Estelle played Jason Alexander's (George Constanza) on-screen mom, Estelle Constanza, in the hit US sitcom 'Seinfeld'.

The screen star is also known for voicing Mrs. Potato Head in the 'Toy Story' movies.

Estelle's filmography includes 'Suite Life of Zack and Cody', 'Tarzan II', 'Kim Possible' and 'The Pinocchio Shop'.

The actress and comedienne started out doing television commercials.

In 1977, Estelle landed her first acting gig in the Jewish drama-comedy 'Looking Up'.

In 1952, Estelle met window treatment salesman Sy at a dance, and they tied the knot just six months later.

They welcomed their first child, Eric, into the world in 1957, Glen was born four years later and they had a daughter named Taryn in 1964.

Estelle and Sy were involved in a nasty car accident in 2001 after the latter's car blew a tire and they flipped over twice.

Sy sadly died last January.

Estelle is also survived by her three grandchildren.