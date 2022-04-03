Michelle Visage believes she “was an Englishman in a previous life”.

The ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ star – who has daughters Lillie, 22, and Lola, 20, with husband David Case – is preparing to relocate to London with her family because of her working commitments and she explained she feels a strong affinity to the UK.

She said: “It’s very exciting. I know instinctively that I was an Englishman in a previous life.”

The outspoken star is delighted her daughters have inherited a lot of her personality traits.

She told Britain’s HELLO! Magazine: “They’ve both inherited my rebellious streak and I couldn’t be prouder.”

Michelle has a new podcast series, ‘Rule Breakers’, and although she’s got a star-studded list of guests for the programme, she’s desperate to get Madonna to sit down with her.

She laughed: “Honey, I would give my left whatever to have her on my show.

“I’ve been trying to manifest a meeting with her for 30 years. You never know she might suddenly say, ‘I wanna talk to this b****, it’s been long enough.’ “

One guest Michelle managed to bag for the podcast is her friend Cameron Diaz, and the 53-year-old star admitted she is “in awe” of how the ‘Mask’ actress turned her back on Hollywood to focus on her family.

She said: “I knew already after watching her films that we could be friends.

“Sometimes celebrities don’t measure up to the hype, but Cameron lived up to it every bit.

“What surprised me most about her is how down to earth she is.

“She’s an incredible role model and an incredible human being. I’m so in awe of her being able to walk away from the American dream.

“She told me that she’d got to the point in her career where she felt she’d done it all and was happy with what she’d achieved, but decided it was time to focus on her husband Benji and daughter Raddix, whom she adores.

“She’s a great mum and friend and we hang out, eat sushi, and do all kinds of girls’ stuff together.”