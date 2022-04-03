Anya Taylor-Joy wants to “disappear” to a farm.

The ‘Queen’s Gambit’ actress loves to work but admitted she has “finally figured out” what she wants from her life as she dreams of being able to retreat out of the spotlight during her downtime and be surrounded by animals.

She said: “I want to live on a farm. I want goats, chickens, ducks, horses, just all of it.

“I want to work, come into the city when I want to – and then disappear and ride all day.”

The 25-year-old star is in a relationship with musician-and-actor Malcolm McRae and described spending time with her partner as her “hobby”.

She told the new issue of Britain’s Vogue magazine: “I said to my partner the other day that he was my hobby.

“I see reading as something that I have to do.

“He loved it because he’s the same. I’ve finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading. We’re basically 80 years old and seven at the same time and it works really well.”

With Anya busy working in America and preparing to fly to Australia to shoot ‘Furiosa’, she and Malcolm – who is based in the UK – are in a long-distance relationship, and although it can be tough, it helps her see the joy in all the time she has with her partner, no matter what they’re doing.

Asked if long-distance love is hard, she said: “Yes, it is, but it’s also kind of great because when you’re together you’re really valuing the time that you have.

“Everyday mundane activities are so full of joy. I love going to the petrol station with him and filling up the car and going to get breakfast.”