Simon Cowell is still wearing a wrist brace two months after breaking his arm in a serious e-bike accident.

The 62-year-old music mogul was seen wearing the support outside of the 'America's Got Talent' studios in Los Angeles on Saturday (02.04.22).

The talent show judge is said to have narrowly avoided serious injury after flying over his handlebars in the "horror" crash, which came 18 months after he broke his back following a similar fall.

Simon had a metal rod being inserted into his back after the first accident.

He said at the time: "It could have been a lot worse. When I saw the X-ray, I really nearly could have smashed my spine to pieces, so I literally wouldn’t have been able to walk."

Simon recently admitted he had been a "bit of a nutter" following his second e-bike accident after he narrowly avoided serious injury because he wasn't wearing a helmet.

He said: "I'm OK. I'm feeling much better thank you...

"I'm a bit of a nutter. I'll definitely wear a helmet next time."

The 'X Factor' boss was taken to hospital after the incident with suspected concussion, cuts on his face and a broken arm after slipping on a "wet patch" in the road.

Meanwhile, Simon also tested positive for COVID-19 in February.

The TV personality was forced to miss filming for the 'Britain's Got Talent' auditions in London after coming down with coronavirus.

A spokesperson for Simon said: "Simon was unable to attend filming today as he was isolating at home after testing positive for COVID-19."