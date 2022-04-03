Brooklyn Beckham has reportedly signed a prenuptial agreement ahead of his £3 million wedding to heiress Nicola Peltz next weekend.

The 23-year-old son of retired soccer ace David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham and the 27-year-old actress are set to tie the knot on April 9.

And as her father Nelson has an estimated wealth of £1.3 billion and Brooklyn's parents £380 million, should the pair divorce, their respective assets will be protected.

According to The Mail on Sunday: “Brooklyn Beckham is understood to have signed a prenuptial agreement with his heiress bride-to-be Nicola Peltz.

“The £380 million fortune of Brooklyn's parents, David and Victoria, is dwarfed by the estimated £1.3 billion wealth of Miss Peltz's financier father Nelson.

“News of the prenup comes as preparations for Saturday's £3 million ceremony and party at the Peltz family mansion in Palm Beach, Florida, gather pace.”

The star-studded wedding, which will take place at the bride's family estate in Florida, is set to be a lavish affair.

It was recently revealed the bride-to-be will wear two "fairytale" dresses by Valentino for the wedding, and may also wear one of her new mother-in-law's creations for their evening celebrations.

A source said: "Nicola flew to Rome with her stylish for wedding dress fittings, and has plumped for two fairytale Valentino numbers.

"Victoria Beckham designed Nicola's engagement dress, and is fully supportive of the move. A VB number is likely to pop up in the evening do."

The nuptials are expected set to feature in Vogue magazine, and the couple - who started dating in October 2019 and got engaged in July 2020 - "want the entire day to be perfect".

The source added: "Understandably Nicola and Brooklyn want the entire day to be perfect and their attention to detail is quite astonishing.

"Money is obviously no object, but nonetheless they want the day to be a celebration of love, not wealth.

"Vogue's entertainment director Sergio Kletnoy has heavily wooed the pair and it looks like they will get the exclusive rights to the wedding. Vogue covered Idris Elba's wedding and it was beautifully shot, It'll be something very tasteful."

Brooklyn's dad David is expected to serve as Master of Ceremonies, while security and privacy will be paramount.

As well as two private security firms - one for each family - keeping unwanted intruders away, guests will also be asked to not take their own photographs, with a social media ban in place.

A-List guests will include Gordon Ramsay and Eva Longoria, while all of the Spice Girls are said to be attending.