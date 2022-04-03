Jane Seymour has “no inclination” to retire.

The 71-year-old actress is busy with various acting and producing ventures, as well as her work as an artist, sculptor and jewellery designer, and with more work offers coming in than ever, she’s still passionate about her career.

She said: “For some reason I’ve yet to understand, I’m working more now than I ever have in my life.

“I’ve no inclination to retire. Why would I do less of something I love?

“In 1988, I worked with John Gielgud on ‘War and Remembrance’ when he was 84 and I asked him the same thing.

“He replied, ‘As long as my name is on a call sheet, I know I’ll be alive in the morning.”

The ‘Live and Let Die’ actress insisted she has never undergone any cosmetic procedures because she loves the fact she is able to play younger or older than her years.

She exclaimed to Radio Times magazine: “No! No! I don’t see any reason to be a much younger version of myself.

“When they put a wig on me, I can easily play younger.

“And with a different wig and bad lighting, I can be older.

You can't change faces without distorting things – if you change the nose, that throws out the mouth, so you fix that and it's a never-ending cycle.

“I’m perfectly happy to play a little old lady.”

Meanwhile, Jane would love to bring back ‘Dr Quinn, Medicine Woman’, which ran for six seasons and broadcast in over 100 countries.

She said: “Absolutely. The script is all ready to go and everyone’s dying to come back and do it, but we haven’t been able to get anyone to say yes to it.

“They say it’s ‘too dusty’ – meaning a western. That was exactly what they said when the show first began, so please!”