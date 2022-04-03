Miranda Lambert is skipping Sunday night's (03.04.22) Grammys.

The country-pop star - who accepted the Entertainer of the Year prize virtually at last month's Academy of Country Music Awards - has been forced to miss the awards ceremony in Las Vegas due to preparations for her co-headline 'The Bandwagon Tour' with Little Big Town and her upcoming LP, 'Palomino', which is released on April 29.

Speaking to ABC Audio, she said: “I’m not getting to go again.

“I’m slammed this month, with the record coming out and everything.”

The 38-year-old singer is in contention for Best Country Duo/Group Performance with Elle King for their duet 'Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)' and 'The Marfa Tapes', her collaborative collection with Jon Randall and Jack Ingram, is up for Best Country Album.

She added: “I got to play on the Grammys last year, and I got to take one home, and I was just so thankful.

“I’m grateful for what I already have.”

Miranda took home the gong for Best Country Album for ‘Wildcard’ at last year's ceremony.

The bash - which is held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena - will see performances from the likes of Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, H.E.R., Chris Stapleton, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, and Jon Batiste.

Gaga plans to honour Tony Bennett with a five-minute medley.

The 36-year-old pop star is planning to pay tribute to the 95-year-old jazz legend, who she has released two albums with.

A source explained to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Gaga’s performance is going to be the biggest moment of the night and it will pay tribute to the brilliance of Tony."

The duo are nominated for five awards for their jazz album 'Love For Sale'. But Tony - who has Alzheimer's disease - won't be able to attend the ceremony in person due to his health issues.

The source added: "On stage she will sing 'Love For Sale', the title track from their last album, which came out last year.

"She will also perform 'Do I Love You', a song they previously did together.

"When she is singing, photographs of Tony will be beamed up on to the screen behind the stage."

The medley will be a "really emotional" experience for the chart-topping star, who also worked with Tony on their 2014 album 'Cheek To Cheek'.