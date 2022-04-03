Halsey plans to attend the Grammy Awards just days after undergoing surgery.

The 27-year-old star hasn't attended the ceremony since 2017, but Halsey is determined to be at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday (03.04.22).

In an Instagram post, the chart-topping singer wrote: "The last time I attended the Grammys was 2017 and it was 3 days after I had my first Endometriosis surgery. I walked the carpet with my stitches still in [laughing emoji] As luck would have it, I’m attending tomorrow for the first time in years and I had surgery again (you guessed it) 3 days ago. (sic)"

Halsey wanted their fans to be aware of the issue prior to the ceremony.

However, the 'Without Me' hitmaker is still excited about attending the glitzy event.

Halsey - who gave birth to their son Ender in July 2021 - wrote: "If you see me be gentle lol I’m fragile. Fragile but excited [smiling and heart emojis] (sic)"

Meanwhile, Halsey previously claimed they were treated "like a teen mom" during their pregnancy.

The music star found it difficult being pregnant while living their life in the public eye.

Halsey - who has Ender with screenwriter Alev Aydin - shared: "I'm 26, and I tried very hard for this pregnancy and it was like, I'm financially independent, I'm pretty far along in my career, it feels like the right time for me to do it. And I got treated like a teen mom a lot of the times.

"Where people were like, 'Oh my God, you're so young, and you have so much to do in your career, and you're not married and you're this.' And it triggered all of these feelings of shame from when I was younger. It triggered a lot of old feelings of shame in me where I was like, how can you have an opinion, that kind of opinion on me making this decision?"