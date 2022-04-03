Jane Seymour loves being an independent woman.

The 71-year-old actress insists she's "living on [her] own terms" - despite finding love with producer David Green eight years ago.

The former Bond girl - who has been married four times - shared: "I always deferred to my husband for advice, even though it was my career and I was earning money.

"What I’ve learnt since the last divorce is that I can do it myself."

Jane has assumed full control over her life and her career in recent years. But she also loves having the support of her partner.

She told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: "I run my own life, I run my own businesses, I produce my own movies and make my own choices. I am very fortunate to have a partner who is super-smart."

Despite this, Jane has no intention of tying the knot again.

The actress explained: "It works really well so why mess with it? Our priorities are the same. We love one another but we prioritise our families."

Last month, Jane insisted she has "no inclination" to retire.

The Hollywood star thinks she's busier now than ever before, and Jane doesn't have any plans to slow down.

The actress - who starred in 1973's 'Live and Let Die' - said: "For some reason I’ve yet to understand, I’m working more now than I ever have in my life.

"I’ve no inclination to retire. Why would I do less of something I love?

"In 1988, I worked with John Gielgud on ‘War and Remembrance’ when he was 84 and I asked him the same thing.

"He replied, ‘As long as my name is on a call sheet, I know I’ll be alive in the morning.'"