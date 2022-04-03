Tom Parker's wife has been "overwhelmed" by the generosity of his fans.

Kelsey Parker recently launched a GoFundMe page to support "amazing causes in Tom's name", and she's already been blown away by the reaction from fans.

Kelsey - whose husband died aged 33, after battling a brain tumour - wrote on Instagram: "Words can’t express how much all of your love and support means right now. We are overwhelmed by everyone’s generosity.

"We have set up a donations page for those of you wishing to donate in Tom’s memory. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts [heart emoji]

"In loving memory of my husband Tom Parker https://gofund.me/5e475780 (link in bio) (sic)"

Meanwhile, Max George recently admitted he's been left feeling "heartbroken" by Tom's death.

The 33-year-old singer - who starred alongside Tom in The Wanted - took to social media to pay a heartfelt tribute to his former bandmate.

He wrote on Instagram: "Tom, my brother, my boy, my band mate, my best bud. You lit up so many lives all over the world but I can only speak on behalf of mine.

"From the minute I met you, I knew this was gonna be a special chapter in my life. I was right. We did everything together, some amazing things, some outrageous things. Im so proud of what we achieved as band mates and as brothers. (sic)"

In his Instagram message, Max recalled the night that Tom met his wife.

He also praised his former bandmate for battling his tumour in such a courageous and dignified manner.

His post continued: "I'm also proud that I was there the night you met Kels. I remember saying to you, 'you like her don't you?'.. to which you replied, 'bro, like you wouldn't believe'. You two really are like peas and carrots.

"Thank you for choosing me as your friend. It was an honour from day one. I'm so grateful I was with you until the very end. The courage and dignity I have witnessed over the last few months surpassed the lion I already knew you were. (sic)"