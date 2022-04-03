Chris Rock's Oscars clash with Will Smith is set to "boost his comedy appearances".

The 53-year-old actor smacked Chris after he made a joke about his wife, but the controversial moment could actually help his career, according to an industry insider.

The source told People: "You hire Chris to get people's reactions, which are immediate and usually invite hysterical laughing.

"The incident has so many layers of intrigue and outrage that it should keep him on everyone's mind for a long time. It should boost his comedy appearances."

The industry insider also claimed that Chris "actually handled it well".

The source added: "He is used to people getting bent out of shape at his no holds barred humour ... but I'm sure he never expected to get slapped."

Similarly, another source recently claimed that Chris has already been inundated with big-money offers since the Oscars.

The controversial moment seems set to boost the bank balance of the stand-up star.

The source recently said: "Chris has handled the situation with Will with such grace and poise - and it is paying dividends. Hollywood just can’t get enough of him and while people are turning away from Will in droves, they’re queuing up to see Chris."

The dramatic incident has boosted ticket sales for his stand-up tour, and two of the biggest names in television are also eager to secure the first sit-down interview with Chris.

The insider explained: "His comedy tour is now sold out for months in advance and he has added more dates on thanks to the increase in demand.

"Chris has chosen to hold his tongue for now and it’s not surprising, as there are big money negotiations going on behind the scenes for his first chat.

"Oprah [Winfrey] and Ellen [DeGeneres] have both shown interest in securing the first sit-down interview with Chris about the slap and the aftermath."