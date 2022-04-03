Kristin Cavallari is "ready for a relationship".

The 35-year-old star has spent the last two years working through "some heavy stuff", following her split from Jay Cutler - but Kristin now feels ready for another romance.

Asked if she was back in the dating game during an Instagram Q and A, Kristin replied: "You guys are so funny. This is the number one question I got. Sooo let’s just start this thing off strong.

"I’ve honestly needed the past 2 years to work through some heavy stuff. I dated a little here and there but no one serious. I am finally in a place where I’m ready for a relationship. (sic)"

Kristin was also asked whether she's currently dating anybody - but she refused to answer the question.

The blonde beauty - who was married to Jay between 2013 and 2020 - wrote: "I realize that didn’t really answer that question. Let’s just say this: when you are able to finally fully close a chapter, it’s amazing what you will start to attract. (sic)"

Kristin and Jay announced their split via a joint statement on social media in April 2020.

The celebrity duo - who have Camden, nine, Jaxon, seven, and Saylor, six, together - admitted they had grown apart over time.

In a joint Instagram post, they said: "With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family. (sic)"