Amy Schumer found Will Smith's clash with Chris Rock to be "really upsetting".

The 40-year-old star co-hosted the Oscars with Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall, and she now looks back on the controversial incident with a feeling of sadness.

During her 'Amy Schumer and Friends' comedy show in Las Vegas, she shared: "I don't even know what to say about the Oscars. I have no jokes about it.

"All I can say is that, I don't know if you saw this, but Will Smith slapped Chris Rock. Did that cross your newsfeed?"

Amy later added that the on-stage clash was "upsetting".

She reflected: "All I can say is that it was really just sad. It says so much about race, about toxic masculinity, it's just, everything. It was just really upsetting."

By contrast, Amy was actually feeling upbeat about the ceremony and how it was unfolding prior to the dramatic incident.

The 'Trainwreck' star said: "I was kind of like, feeling myself.

"I was like, ‘Oooh, somebody's monologue went well.' And then, all of a sudden, [Will] was making his way up and just [motions a slap]."

Meanwhile, Amy previously joked she was planning to get in some "trouble" during the Oscars.

The Hollywood star said she would "burn all bridges" when she took to the stage to co-host the awards ceremony.

Amy explained at the time: "I'm going to get myself in some trouble as per the [usual].

"Wanda, Regina are hilarious, and we're having a blast preparing. I mean, I don't know who made the decision to let me personally be a host, but it's not a good one … because it'll burn all bridges. I'll burn every bridge."