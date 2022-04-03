Kacey Musgraves would "jump in front of a moving train for the LGBTQ community".

The 33-year-old singer was presented with the Vanguard gong at the GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills on Saturday (02.04.22), and Kacey spoke of her determination to make country music a more inclusive genre.

She shared: "One of the biggest compliments, hands down, that I've ever gotten in my career, was a gay country fan saying, 'You know what, you have made me feel like I'm finally invited to a party that I've never been invited to'. And that killed me in the best way possible.

"Because I see it as country music is a genre that was built on stories about real life, about real people, and I don't know why that would exclude anyone's perspective. Because we're all made of the same things, we all want the same things, we're all driven by the same emotions. It's just wrapped up in a bunch of different bows."

Kacey admitted to being frustrated by some attitudes towards LGBTQ issues.

She told People: "It's a really scary time, it's kind of unbelievable that we still live [in] this time where personal freedoms and preferences are under attack like that."

By contrast, the country singer previously revealed she didn't know many gay people during her younger years.

She shared: "My first roommate out of high school came out to me and it was a big deal, because he came from a really conservative family. I just knew how hard it was for him to come to terms with that; I was in the Bible Belt in a really small town where everybody knew everybody. It really opened my eyes to a lot when he came out to me and I could see how hard it was, you know?

"It really made an impact on me. Since then, several guys that I grew up with have come out, and I’m just so proud of them."