D'Mile has dedicated his Grammy Award to his late mother.

The 37-year-old star - whose real name is Dernst Emile II - won the Song of the Year award for 'Leave The Door Open', which he wrote with performers Silk Sonic for their debut single back in 2021. and fought back tears as he dedicated it to his mother and fellow musician Yanick Étienne who passed away on Wednesday following a battle with cancer.

He said: "I just want to say thank you to my team and my wife. But this is for my mom, she passed on Wednesday. This is for her."

The R B supergroup - which comprises 'Marry You' hitmaker Bruno Mars and rapper Anderson .Paak - received the coveted accolade for their debut single and upon accepting the award, Bruno told his co-star that he "couldn't be more proud" to be working with him.

Speaking at the live event on Sunday (04.03.22), he said: "I couldn’t be more proud to be doing this with than anyone other than you. Because of you, we’ll be singing this song together for the rest of our lives. So God bless you all."

The duo fought off stiff competition from the likes of Billie Eilish for the accolade - who was nominated for her 2021 song 'Happier Than Ever' as well as Olivia Rodrigo, who received a nod for her hit 'drivers license.'

Their win came just moments after they had opened the prestigious award show at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas with a performance of their latest song '777.'