Olivia Rodrigo broke down in tears upon winning Best New Artist at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

The 19-year-old pop star - who shot to fame with her debut smash hit song 'drivers licence' back in 2021 - fought off competition from the likes of Japanese Breakfast, Saweetie, Baby Keem, Arooj Aftab, Finneas, Arlo Parks, the Kid Laroi, Glass Animals, and Jimmie Allen and referred to winning the award as her "biggest dream" come true.

Upon accepting the award, she said: "God, thank you so much to the Recording Academy. This is my biggest dream come true. Thank you so much. Thank you to everyone at Interscope Records, especially [CEO] John Janick for believing in me and my song-writing before everyone else.”

The singer went on to credit "everything" to her collaborator and fellow songwriter Dan Nigro, who "discovered" the starlet on Instagram back in March 2020.

Speaking at the live event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday (03.04.22), she said :"Thank you to my amazing parents and my best friends Iris, Maddie and Conan and a huge thanks to Dan who made all of my music wit me. Dan, you are the best friend and collaborator I could ever ask for you and this is all because of you. Thank you."

The 'good 4 u' hitmaker had also been nominated for Song of the Year for 'drivers licence' but lost out to Silk Sonic for their hit 'Leave the Door Open' and is also nominated for five other awards, including Album of the Year for 'sour.'

Olivia was presented with the award by fellow pop stars Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion who paid tribute to legendary fashion designer Donatella Versace in matching Versace safety-pin dresses and were joined on stage by Donatella for a comic moment.

Upon ripping the skirts off the pop stars to reveal skin-tight leather trousers, she proclaimed: "These are my girls!"