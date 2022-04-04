Chris Stapleton missed out on his twins' birthdays to be at the Grammy Awards.

The 43-year-old musician - who is married to songwriter Morgane Stapleton and has twins Macon and Samuel with her - picked up the coveted award for Best Country Album for his LP 'Starting Over' at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (03.04.22) but admitted he was thinking about "sacrifice" a lot because he had to miss their' fourth birthday to be at the ceremony.

Speaking live at the show at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, he said: "Today is my twins’ birthday — they’re four years old. So I’m thinking a lot about sacrifice because I missed out on some of their birthday today. Everybody in this room has made some kind of a sacrifice to be up here doing this.And I don’t know what it is for everybody, but I know that it hurts sometimes."

The 'Fire Away' hitmaker - who beat the likes of Brothers Osborne and Miranda Lambert to winning the title - went on to say that he "hopes" music can "make the world a better place."

He added: "But hopefully we’re all doing it so we can make the world a better place, and the people that live in it will love each other and have a good time together and come together."

In addition to winning Best Country Album, Chris was also given the awards for Best Country Solo Performance, for 'You Should Probably Leave' and Best Country Song, for 'Cold', which he performed live at the event.