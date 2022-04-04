Olivia Rodrigo wanted to be an Olympic gymnast.

The 19-year-old pop star collected the award for Best Vocal Pop Album at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (03.04.22) for her debut LP 'Sour' and told of how her parents were always "super supportive" of her "crazy" childhood dreams.

Speaking at the live event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, she said: "Oh wow! Oh my gosh! Thank you again to the Recording Academy and to all my fans who have completely changed my life over the last two years. I really wanna dedicate this award to my parents. When I was nine years old, I told my mom I was gonna be an Olympic gymnast even though I could barely do a cartwheel. She thought I was joking, but I was super defensive!"

The 'drivers license' hitmaker - who won the award against the likes of Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and Billie Eilish - went on to reveal that soon after that, she told her mother she would one day win a Grammy Award and despite suspected doubt, her mother was "very supportive."

So the next week when I told her I was gonna win a Grammy, she was very supportive even though I'm sure she thought it was just a little kid pipe dream. But I wanna thank my mom for being supportive. And I wanna thank my mom and my dad for being equally as proud of me for winning a Grammy as they were when I learned how to do a back walkover. This is for you guys and because of you guys."

It was the third win of the night for the 'good 4 u' hitmaker, who earlier in the night had picked up the award for Best New Artist and Best Pop Solo Performance.

Upon accepting the award for Best New Artist, she said: "God, thank you so much to the Recording Academy. This is my biggest dream come true. Thank you so much. Thank you to everyone at Interscope Records, especially [CEO] John Janick for believing in me and my song-writing before everyone else.”