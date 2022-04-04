Doja Cat took the "fastest p*** of [her] life" to accept her Grammy Award.

The 26-year-old pop star and fellow singer SZA were presented with the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their collaborative song 'Kiss Me More' but could be seen rushing through the audience back from a badly-timed bathroom break as her name was called by Avril Lavigne

She said: "Listen, I have never taken such a fast f****** p*** in my whole life! Thank you, everybody. I really appreciate it. Thank you to everybody, my team. I wouldn't be here without you."

The 'Say So' hitmaker went on to pay tribute to SZA - who attended the event on crutches and was helped up to the stage by Lady Gaga - noting that she is "everything" as she begged her fellow star to "say something."

SZA said: "Thank you Doja, thank you to my mama. Thank you to God. I'm glad you made it back in time, Doja!"

However, Doja - whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini and recently announced her decision to quit the music industry altogether - broke down in tears as she accepted the award and while she failed to address her recent claims, she told fans to "be safe" and "take care".

She said: "Damn! I like to downplay s***. But this? It’s a big deal and damn, thank you everybody. Be safe. Take care."

'Daily Show' star Trevor Noah - who is fronting the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena - closed out the section by noting that seeing the star race back from the bathroom was "tense."

Speaking live on the show, he said: "That was so tense. I saw Doja going to the bathroom and I was like 'Isn't your award soon?' and she's like 'Yeah, it's fine.' Man, that was crazy!"