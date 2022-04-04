Silk Sonic joked that they were "trying hard to be humble" as they won Record of the Year at the Grammys.

The R B supergroup - which comprises 'Marry You' hitmaker Bruno Mars and rapper Anderson .Paak - received the coveted accolade for their 2021 debut 'Leave the Door Open', just hours after scooping up the gong for Song of the Year at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards and hugged upon hearing their name called out by country star Keith Urban before dancing their way out of their seats. .

Upon the win, Anderson said: "Listen, listen, listen. We are really trying hard to remain humble at this point. But in the industry, we call that a clean sweep! All right? To all the other nominees, we love y'all. We love y'all!"

Anderson - who along with Bruno fought off stiff competition from the likes of ABBA, Olivia Rodrigo with 'drivers license' and Billie Eilish with 'Happier than Ever' went on to further joke that the "drinks would be on them" after they claimed their fourth gong of the night and opened the show with a performance of their song '777.'

He added: "Drinks is on Silk Sonic tonight. We're getting drunk! I know a lot of y'all fans might be upset so we're gonna get out here before the Internet gets talking!"

Co-star Bruno added: "We love you! Goodnight!"

The song became the big winner of the night, collecting four Grammys in total at the event on Sunday (03.04.22), as it was named Best R B Performance in a tie with Jazmine Sullivan's 'Pick Up Your Feelings' and also won Best R B Performance.

Upon winning the Song of the Year award, Bruno told his co-star: "I couldn’t be more proud to be doing this with than anyone other than you. Because of you, we’ll be singing this song together for the rest of our lives. So God bless you all."