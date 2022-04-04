BTS got Olivia Rodrigo involved in their action-packed performance at the Grammys on Sunday night (03.04.22).

The K-Pop septet created a scene straight out of a James Bond or 'Mission: Impossible' movie for their performance of mega-hit 'Butter' at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, and the 'Good 4 U' hitmaker made a cameo at the start.

Band member V could be seen flirting with Olivia and whispering something that shocked her in her ear.

What's more, Jungkook made quite the entrance, flying in from the ceiling.

The dramatic performance also saw J-Hope trip up the stairs, but he managed to recover like a pro.

The group performed an epic choreography and jumped over lasers like 007.

BTS earned a standing ovation from the crowd.

The group was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for 'Butter' but lost out to SZA and Doja Cat's 'Kiss Me More'.

Olivia - who was crowned Best New Artist and scooped Best Pop Vocal Album for 'Sour' - also performed the Best Pop Solo Performance-winning smash 'drivers license' and started off the performance by sitting in a vintage Mercedes.

The evening also saw Justin Bieber take to the piano for a stripped-back rendition of his hit single 'Peaches'.

The pop superstar was joined by featured artists Daniel Caesar and Giveon as the music picked up speed.

Justin's wife Hailey Bieber could be seen singing along in the audience.

Billie Eilish paid tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins by donning a t-shirt with his face on during her and Finneas' performance of 'Happier Than Ever'.

As she belted out the ballad from a platform, rain came falling down and she proudly held up her shirt to show she was honouring Taylor, who died aged 50 on March 25.

Elsewhere, Nas delivered a career-spanning medley - including 'I Can', 'One Mic', 'Rare' and 'Made You Look' - and had an actor play a teenage version of himself.

Lil Nas X was joined by Jack Harlow as he performed a medley of his hits from his acclaimed album 'MONTERO', including 'Industry Baby', 'Dead Right Now' and 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)'.

The star-studded ceremony kicked off with Silk Sonic's Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak - who won Song of the Year for 'Leave The Door Open' - paying homage to Vegas with a rendition of '777'.