The Grammy Awards paid a special tribute to Taylor Hawkins in place of the Foo Fighters planned performance on Sunday (03.04.22) night.

The 'Everlong' rockers had been scheduled to play during the ceremony at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas but pulled out following their shock death of their 50-year-old drummer last month, and host Trevor Noah took to the stage to introduce a segment in honour of the musician.

He said: "This was the moment of the show when I was supposed to be introducing the Foo Fighters. We would have been celebrating with them as they won three GRAMMY Awards earlier today.

"But they, of course, are not here due to the tragic passing of their legendary drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Out thoughts go out to Taylor's family, his friends, the Foo Fighters family and all of their friends around the world. We would like to take a moment now to remember Taylor."

A video montage featuring Taylor performing over the years, which was set to the group's track 'My Hero', was then played.

After the video broadcast, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr. and Rachel Zegler then took to the stage for the annual In Memoriam segment, paying tribute to those from the world of music who have lost their lives over the last year.

The quartet sang songs written by Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim, who died in November aged 91.

Ben opened the segment singing 'Not a Day Goes By' from 'Merrily We Roll Along', before Cynthia and Leslie teamed up to perform 'Send in the Clowns', and Rachel closed out the segment with 'Somewhere' from West Side Story.

Among those remembered in the segment were Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, 'Bat Out Of Hell' hitmaker Meat Loaf, rapper DMX, The Everly Brothers' Don Everly, and Vicente Fernandez, who was known as the "King of Ranchera Music".